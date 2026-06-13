'Stand-Up Comedy Shows Should Be Banned': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde After Controversial Comments Made By Dr Sejal Pawar On Pranit More Show | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has strongly condemned the remarks made by Dr Sejal Pawar during Pranit More’s comedy show, stating that such comments are unacceptable and reflect the misuse of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression. She further announced that she intends to write to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking action and calling for a complete halt to stand-up comedy shows.

According to a video by Loktantrik, the Mayor said that she was completely opposed to the statement made during the show and expressed concern over the growing trend os using comedy platforms to make objectionable remarks.

“First of all, as the Mayor of Mumbai, I completely oppose this. These stand-up comedy shows are doing the work of spoiling today’s youth. We often speak about freedom of expression and the rights granted under the Constitution, but that freedom cannot be misused. The way such language is being used, and the manner in which statements are being made, is completely unacceptable,” she said.

The Mayor particularly objected to comments allegedly made about cadavers used for medical education, stressing that donated bodies are handed over by grieving families with trust and respect so that future doctors can learn from them.

“You are studying to become a doctor. Families who have suffered the loss of a loved one voluntarily hand over the body of that person to medical institutions so that students can learn. To speak about such bodies in this manner is wrong. It is insensitive and disrespectful,” Tawde said.

She further stated that such remarks were inconsistent with the values and cultural traditions of both Maharashtra and India.

“This does not suit the culture of Maharashtra or the culture of India. I am deeply saddened by this incident,” she said.

Questioning the conduct of the student who secured admission to prestigious medical institutions, Tawde said families make enormous sacrifices to support their education.

“Parents take loans and make significant financial sacrifices to educate their children. They spend lakhs and crores of rupees on medical education and help their children secure admission to some of the biggest hospitals and medical colleges. After receiving such opportunities, making statements of this nature is disappointing,” she said.

The mayor also expressed concerns for the families who donate the bodies of deceased relatives for medical learning, saying such comments could hurt their sentiments.

“The families who have entrusted the bodies of their loved ones for educational purposes do so with immense faith. Using such language and speaking about them at such a low level is something I completely reject,” Tawde said.

Calling for stricter action against such performances, she said she would raise the matter with the state government.

“Through the media, I want to convey that these stand-up comedy shows should be stopped completely. I am going to write a letter to the Chief Minister regarding this issue,” she added.

Her remarks come amid the continuing controversy surrounding comments made by Dr Sejal during a Pranit More stand-up comedy show, which have triggered widespread criticism and sparked debate over the limits of humour, freedom of expression and respect towards human remains used in medical education.

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