'Freedom Of Expression Cannot Override Human Dignity': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Escalating Rs 370 Ki Biryani Row | ANI

Mumbai: Amid the controversy surrounding the viral “Rs 370 ki biryani” remarks made during Pranit More’s stand-up comedy show, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it also provides safeguards to ensure that such freedom is not misused and does not come at the cost of an individual's dignity.

Reacting to the ongoing row, Fadnavis stressed that freedom of expression cannot be viewed as an unrestricted right and must be exercised within the boundaries of social responsibility and respect for others.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On the Rs 370 biryani row, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it… pic.twitter.com/xaaFhKnUFD — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

“The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity,” the Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis noted that stand-up comedy is a popular form of entertainment enjoyed by many, including himself, but said humour should not cross the limits of decency and dignity.

“While everyone enjoys stand-up comedy, and I watch it myself, it is not right to violate societal boundaries or the limits of dignity in the pursuit of entertainment. That would amount to an injustice against people,” he said.

Emphasising the need for restraint, the Chief Minister added that performers should remain mindful of the impact their words can have on society.

“Therefore, I feel that stand-up comedy should be performed with due regard for at least the minimum parameters of dignity,” Fadnavis said.



The Chief Minister's remarks come amid the escalating controversy over comments made during comedian Pranit More's show, where a Gurugram-based audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, spoke about seeking “sexual favours” in return for a meal, triggering widespread criticism on social media.

The controversy deepened when another clip from the same show surfaced featuring Dr. Sejal Pawar, a medical professional. During the interaction, Sejal made jokes about a male cadaver's private parts while discussing her medical training, remarks that many social media users found insensitive and disrespectful to body donors and the medical profession.

The issue has sparked a wider debate over the limits of free speech, accountability in comedy performances, and the responsibility of performers and participants while making remarks in public forums.

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