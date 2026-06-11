Pranit More's 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row Escalates: Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR Against Comedian, Himanshu Jangra & Dr Sejal Pawar |

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's viral "Rs. 370 ki biryani" remark has now escalated significantly, with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell stepping into the matter. On June 11, Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against the comedian and others over allegedly "objectionable" content circulated on social media. Authorities have stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and will take appropriate action against any content or activities found to be in violation of the law.

According to ANI, "Maharashtra Cyber registers FIR against Pranit More and others regarding objectionable content circulated on social media. The Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, serves as the nodal office for all cyber-related matters in the State of Maharashtra."

Maharashtra Cyber registers FIR against Pranit More and others regarding objectionable content circulated on social media.



The Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, serves as the nodal office for all cyber-related matters in the State of… — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

The case has been registered under FIR No. 36/2026 under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. The FIR names comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, the audience member who made the controversial remark during the show, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and other individuals allegedly connected to the matter.

The present case arises from certain videos and clips circulated through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms in connection with a programme hosted by stand-up comedian Pranit More. The content being widely circulated allegedly contains obscene, offensive, and… — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

The investigation stems from allegations that the widely circulated content contains "obscene, offensive, and objectionable" remarks relating to women, consent and deceased persons. According to officials, the material is alleged to be contrary to accepted societal norms and may attract provisions under criminal law.

The controversy first gained traction after a viral crowdwork clip from Pranit More's stand-up show featured audience member Himanshu Jangra recounting a date story. Speaking about spending Rs. 370 on chicken biryani for a woman, Himanshu said, "Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga," implying that he expected physical intimacy in return. The remark, along with his subsequent comments about persisting despite the woman's refusal, sparked widespread outrage online, with many accusing him of promoting a dangerous and misogynistic attitude towards consent. Pranit too faced criticism after he laughed at the anecdote and called it "Peak Gurgaon content" instead of immediately condemning it.

The controversy deepened when another clip from the same show surfaced featuring Dr. Sejal Pawar, a medical professional. During the interaction, Sejal made jokes about a male cadaver's private parts while discussing her medical training, remarks that many social media users found insensitive and disrespectful to body donors and the medical profession.