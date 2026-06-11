'No Need To Turn Into A Lynch Mob!': Bollywood Actor Ranvir Shorey Defends Pranit More Amid Comedy Row, Slams Online Outrage

Bollywood Actor Ranvir Shorey Defends Pranit More Amid Comedy Row, Slams Online Outrage |

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media to share his views amid the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More. The actor urged people to stop expressing outrage over comedy and argued that jokes should not be met with excessive backlash. He further stated that online outrage over comedy has increasingly become a platform for "attention seekers and seethers." However, his stance soon sparked debate, with several social media users questioning his views. Responding to the criticism, Ranvir asserted, "No need to turn into a lynch mob!"

Ranvir tweeted, "STOP OUTRAGING OVER COMEDY, INDIA! A SOCIETY THAT DISRESPECTS COMEDY AND COMEDIANS SLOWLY LOSES THE ABILITY TO INTROSPECT. JAI COMEDY!" seemingly reacting to the ongoing controversy involving Pranit More. In response, one user wrote, "Humor and Passive Aggression have a thin red line. When that line is breached, SM does outrage." Ranvir disagreed and replied, "No, online outrage over jokes and comedy has become a platform for attention seekers and seethers! Many of them anonymous. Regular folks just trying to have a good laugh are being targeted for nothing!"

STOP OUTRAGING OVER COMEDY, INDIA! A SOCIETY THAT DISRESPECTS COMEDY AND COMEDIANS SLOWLY LOSES THE ABILITY TO INTROSPECT.

JAI COMEDY! ✊🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2026

Another user referred to Pranit as an "idiot" and argued that his content should not be considered comedy. Hitting back at the criticism, Ranvir responded, "Laugh on the jokes you like, and ignore the ones you don’t! No need to turn into a lynch mob!"

No, online outrage over jokes and comedy has become a platform for attention seekers and seethers! Many of them anonymous. Regular folks just trying to have a good laugh are being targeted for nothing! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2026

She said you didn’t clean the toilet properly with your tongue, so you’re not getting it. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2026

Meanwhile, another social media user commented, "Love comedy. F**k shitty comedians tho." Agreeing with the sentiment, Ranvir simply replied, "That’s fine."

Laugh on the jokes you like, and ignore the ones you don’t! No need to turn into a lynch mob! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2026

That’s fine. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2026

For those unaware, the controversy erupted after a crowdwork clip from Pranit More's stand-up show went viral online. In the video, an audience member identified as Himanshu Jangra spoke about taking a woman on a date and spending Rs. 370 on chicken biryani, before implying that he expected physical intimacy in return.

The remark sparked widespread outrage, with many social media users calling it misogynistic and a violation of the idea of consent. Pranit also faced criticism for laughing at the comment and referring to it as "Peak Gurgaon content" instead of challenging it on stage. As the backlash intensified, the comedian issued a public apology, stating that the audience member's remarks did not reflect his views and admitting that he should have called out the comment rather than laughing and moving on. However, the criticism continued, and Pranit subsequently deactivated his Instagram account amid the ongoing controversy.