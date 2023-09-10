Taher Shabbir Turns Villain For Kaala, Reveals THIS Veteran Actor Is His Favourite Bollywood Antagonist

Taher Shabbir, seems to be very excited about his next release where he dons the hat of a villain titled Kaala. The show is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and is set to premieres on September 15 onwards.

When asked about how bad has he turned for Kaala, he shares, “I think he is pretty bad, he can be as bad as he can be. People who have a god complex have real issues in life, he thinks that is evil enough.

Sharing further, he explains that how always good wins over evil. “Yes. we have been seeing and reading that good always wins over evil. Believe that is how it should be. Good should always triumph over evil,” he tells.

Spilling the beans about his role, he reveals, “Normally, we are used to seeing black money being converted into black money but in this I play Naman, he does reverse hawala of the black money. He turns white into black. There are organisations in the world that are doing it. This is the USP of the show, a never seen kind of a story. As Naman, I have to deal with a lot many other identities which can’t be talked about now. It’s all fascinating. It’s indeed a very big thing which is going to unravel new things.”

Shedding light on the star structure that has taken a back seat due to OTT, Taher believes, “I am in full agreement that OTT has been a boon for us. There is so much talent that has come up after the advent of the OTT platform in the last 5 years. Now there are many platforms coming up every year, it’s a huge blessing in disguises. We were being hard stopped in so many places being talented wasn’t enough for us. Now the excuse of not giving us work is getting less. We are getting some work.”

“If I am cast in the villain’s role for the big screen I will indeed feel happy. Pran saab is my favorite. There is an entire generation that didn’t want to name their children as Pran because of the act he performed so exuberantly. My favourite villain is Shakti Kapoor. When I watched Main khiladi Tu Anadi, I was just two years old. In Ankhein, he was so dangerous too. I was excited to be sharing screen space with him in Kaala also,” he continues.

On a parting note, Taher also opened up on his future projects. “The last couple of years have been hard on me. I haven’t been able to do too much on the acting front. This Kaala is one film happening as we speak. I have donned the hat of a producer. That's a show which will premiere on a platform which will hopefully, release this year. It was made with huge pains,” concludes.