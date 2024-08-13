Tabu On Playing Sister Francesca In Dune Prophecy: 'Said Yes Without Batting An Eyelid'

Superstar Tabu, whose first look from Dune: Prophecy, as Sister Francesca, was revealed on Tuesday (August 13), says she boarded the cast of the much-anticipated series "without batting an eyelid". Dune: Prophecy is a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise.

"It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It's an actor's delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful," Tabu said in a statement.

The actress will star in the recurring role of Sister Francesca, who is described as a "strong, intelligent, and alluring" character.

"Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital," the makers said.

Diving into the depths of Sister Francesca's complexity was "an immersive process", said Tabu. "I'm so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience. Stay tuned as you'll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can't wait for audiences around the world to explore it," she added.

Dune: Prophecy will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The upcoming series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's Dune and is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. It was previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood.

Dune: Prophecy will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.