Tabu On Pay Parity In Bollywood: 'Ask Male Actors Why They Are Getting Paid More'

Tabu | Instagram

Actress Tabu is all set for the release of her much-anticipated film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, alongside Ajay Devgn. Amid the promotions of the film, with director Neeraj Pandey, Tabu opened up about her stance on the important issue of pay parity in Bollywood.

In a recent interview, Tabu highlighted why women are frequently questioned about the persistent gender pay gap in the Indian film industry. Speaking to We Are Yuvaa, she said, “Every media person will ask females about pay parity. They will say, ‘You know a man is paid more, you are paid less’. So why are you asking me? Why don’t you ask the person who is paying them more.”

She feels that people often seek to sensationalise the issue, and all she can say is, "I hate that I’m being paid less" or "I’m okay with what I’m being paid." She further added, “Why don’t you ask the male actor why you are getting paid more? This might change the perspective, and the whole thing will change if there is an outside lens. Physicality is always in the context of the lens that is being carried.”

Tabu believes that conversations about pay disparity are crucial for fostering a more equitable industry and should be directed at the right people.

In the film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn and Tabu play the roles of Krishna and Vasudha, respectively. According to Showbiz Galore, the Crew actress has been paid Rs 3 crore, while Ajay Devgn has received a check of Rs 25 crore. The salary gap between the two paychecks is Rs 22 crore.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is directed by Neeraj Pandey, and produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar, and Jimmy Sheirgill in the pivotal role. It will be released on August 2.