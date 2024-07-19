 WATCH: Tabu Stuns Netizens With Her First Look In Dune: Prophecy Teaser 2
The series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's seminal novel "Dune", which was recently adapted by Villeneuve in two parts

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
The second teaser of HBO Max's "Dune: Prophecy", a prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster "Dune" movies, has offered a first look at Bollywood star Tabu, who essays the role of Sister Francesca.

The Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer released the second teaser on Thursday evening and also revealed that the six-episode series will premiere in November this year.

Tabu, known globally for movies such as "The Namesake" and "Life of Pi" as well as BBC miniseries "A Suitable Boy", makes a brief appearance towards the end of the teaser clip.

Her character of Sister Francesca is described as a "strong, intelligent, and alluring" character, who leaves a lasting impression in her wake.

"Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital," the makers said.

In the two films, which were released in 2021 and 2023, Charlotte Rampling played Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor's Bene Gesserit Truthsayer, while Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) was the Bene Gesserit mother of the protagonist Paul, played by Timothee Chalamet.

"Dune: Prophecy", based on the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson, was previously titled "Dune: The Sisterhood".

As per official logline, the show follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

"Dune: Prophecy" also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Jessica Barden, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer with Diane Ademu-John, who co-developed the series. It is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television.

