 ‘Tabhi Toh Awaz..’: Vicky Jain TEASES Wife Ankita Lokhande As She Fasts For Him On Karwachauth (Video)
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, who are celebrating Karwachauth today, were seen interacting with the paparazzi and during this interaction, Vicky was seen pulling wife Ankita’s legs.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot in 2021 are celebrating the festival of Karwachauth this year too. The couple who was spotted by the paparazzi, were seen interacting with them in a recent video.

In this video shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, both Ankita and Vicky can be seen all decked up as they got spotted together by the paparazzi. During their interaction with the paps, Ankita was asked by one of the camera persons if she is fasting today. The actress affirms and says, “Haan.” Butting in, Vicky says, “Tabhi toh Awaz nahi nikal rahi hai. Fast rakha bhi hai aur mujse bhi rakhwaya hai.” Ankita then replies saying, “Nahi nahi, Aisa pati toh har janam mile.”

For the uninformed, Ankita and Vicky entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together and emerged as one of the most talked about contestants on the show. Their frequent fights went ahead to be a topic of discussion in the entertainment industry. While the actress could not even make it to the top 3 race, the duo was later seen participating in Colors TV’s Laughter Chef, which they will also be promoting today in Bigg Boss 18.

