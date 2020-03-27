Taapsee Pannu shares goofy throwback picture with 'Pink' co-stars

New Delhi: One can expect a throwback series on Taapsee Pannu's Instagram soon as she shared an old photo with her 'Pink' co-actors Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang on Friday and said she may refresh some more memories in the days to come.

The 'Naam Shabana' actor is seen excitingly staring into the camera as the trio poses for the click which she shared on Instagram.

"Should've started this few days back but better late than never ...Started going through some old pictures n wanted to post one picture every day which I MIGHT NOT have posted before, which has a story behind it, which takes me back to those days I might be losing the memory of !" her caption read.

The 'Thappad' actor shared the picture from a workshop during 'Pink' where the girls were asked to click some pictures with one another.