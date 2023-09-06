Taapsee Pannu Raises Temperature In See-Through Wet Saree As She Takes A Dip In Pool

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday as she dropped a sultry new picture of herself on her social media handle. The actress made sure to drive away the midweek blues of her fans as she treated them with a latest photo of herself, and the comments under her post are proof that she has succeeded in doing just that.

Taapsee is currently gearing up for the release of her next, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, which is a sequel to her 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, which saw her in a totally different avatar.

The romantic thriller saw Taapsee making everyone skip a few beats with her hot and sizzling avatars and in the film too, she got the men in her life lock horns over her.

Taapsee's sultry new post

On Wednesday morning, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself in which she can be seen taking a dip in a pool and setting the internet ablaze while at it.

She wore a see-through sheer saree with a sleeveless blouse and posed for a candid shot playing with her wet hair.

Taapsee's picture broke the internet and fans couldn't help but gush about how hot the actress looked in the picture.

Earlier too, she had shared similar pictures from the photoshoot, sending her fans into a tizzy.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects

While Taapsee shoots for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, she also has a number of other projects lined up in her kitty.

In Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, she will be seen reuniting with Vikrant Massey, who played her husband in the first installment, and the new addition to the cast this time is Sunny Kaushal. The film is being directed by Jarprad Desai.

Apart from that, Taapsee also has Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline, which marks her and SRK's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

