Taapsee Pannu's 5 Breakthrough Performances: From Thappad To Pink

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Taapsee Pannu is known for her powerful performances in several Bollywood films. As the actress turns a year older on August 1, take a look at some of her memorable performances:
Pink - Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's legal drama starred Taapsee as Meenal. She portrayed an urban girl and her effortless performance impressed the audience
Manmarziyaan - Taapsee as Rumi perfectly portrayed a girl who is rebellious and believes in doing what she wants
Thappad - She played a homemaker who performs her duties perfectly at home and things were going well between the couple until her husband slaps her during a party. She excelled as Amrita in the film
Haseen Dillruba - The way Taapsee conveys emotions through her eyes and facial expressions in the film, proved her to be an outstanding performer
Badla - In this film, Taapsee played a businesswoman, who is a prime suspect in the murder of her lover
