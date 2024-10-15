 Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Bollywood's New Spy Thriller Trend: 'Did It Years Ago, Now Everybody Wants To Do It'
Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is married to Mathias Boe, recently criticised the rise in spy thrillers in the Bollywood industry.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Bollywood's New Spy Thriller Trend | Photo Via Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is currently basking in the success of her romantic thriller film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which premiered on Netflix, starring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in the lead. Recently, the actress criticised the sudden rise of spy thrillers in Bollywood, remarking that it seems everyone wants to jump on the trend now.

In an interview with Newsx, Taapsee talked about her upcoming movie Gandhari, a thriller film. When asked if she would consider returning to spy thrillers like Baby and Naam Shabana, she said, "Actually, action spy thrillers were not in like fashion. Now, everybody wants to do a spy thriller. I did it so many years ago that now if I do it again, it’s like very weird, why are you repeating yourself? I’ve done something which was so remarkable back then that I don’t want to touch it and spoil it again."

article-image

Furthermore, Taapsee said Gandhari is a mother’s revenge for her daughter. "Devashish Makhija, who directed Ajji and Joram, is at the helm, and Kanika Dhillon is writing and producing it. It’s a Netflix original, and if all goes well, it could even have more parts. This one’s an action thriller with a mother’s heart," she concluded.

article-image
article-image

In an official statement, Taapsee, who is collaborating with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon for the sixth time, said that there is a special kind of magic that happens when they join hands on a film.

She expressed that Gandhari is venturing into new emotional depths. "I'm thrilled to explore this intense character. I did action nine years ago, and I've been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it and challenge me in new ways. After playing a spy, I was searching for something deeper, and Gandhari, with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit," she added.

