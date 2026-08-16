Sweet Symphony: Why Movie Production Houses Like YRF & Excel Entertainment Are Launching Their Music Verticals |

If you’ve been tracking happenings in the world of entertainment business over the last few months, there is a certain pattern you might have noticed — that of movie production houses launching their own music labels. On August 4, Yash Raj Films, which was founded in 1970, announced the launch of Raah Records, their new record label. The very next day, they released its first original track, Jaadugari, by singer-songwriter Aman.

Excel Entertainment, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani, also launched Excel Music, Excel Entertainment's newly launched music label, on August 3. Ahead of the theatrical release of one of the year's most anticipated films, Mirzapur: The Movie, Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios unveiled Do Numbari, the first song from the film's soundtrack album. Composed, written and sung by Dhanda Nyoliwala, one of the biggest names in the Haryanvi music industry, the high-energy track marks the first-ever release under Excel Music.

AI, astrology and more

Sunshine Pictures, headed by Vipul Shah, which has produced films such as Commando, Force and Action Replayy, also launched their own music label, Sunshine Music. Pooja Entertainment, founded by Vashu Bhagnani, the name behind superhits such as Biwi No.1, Coolie No.1, and Hero No.1, has its affiliated ecosystem featuring Jjust Music and its devotional arm Jjust Pooja for specialised audio content.

Of course, not all production houses are venturing only into music. For example, Balaji Telefilms started its own talent management firm, Hoonur, and launched the astrology-related app, Balaji Astro Guide. Dharma Productions has Dharma Collab Artists Agency, marking its full control over its talent management. Then there's Abundantia Entertainment's new division, Abundantia aiON, their new creative division that focuses on reimagining storytelling through the power of AI. Abundantia Entertainment are the ones behind Airlift and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.

The business behind the move

The million-dollar question, however, is why? The answer, too, lies in those very dollars — movie production houses are venturing into different businesses so that they can explore all revenue sources, and probably also be more appealing to investors. And, of course, over the last few years, there's the factor of how OTT has changed the consumption and economic game.

While their dedication to the film business continues, revenue streams such as music verticals ensure a steady generation of income.

But to answer that question once again, moving away from just the music verticals, two significant announcements over the last few years signalled these moves: Universal Music Group’s Rs 800 crore minority investment in Excel Entertainment and Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions’ Rs 1,000 crore acquisition of a 50% stake in Dharma Productions, moving towards the typical Hollywood-style playbook.

Composer Thomson Andrews, founder of production house Throan of Art and indie music label Throan of Art Music, put it all into perspective. "Earlier, it used to be where someone like T-Series used to do only music. And then they converted from taking all that lovely music revenue and that goodwill to becoming film producers. With Excel and YRF, music is important because there is a very big ecosystem of music rights from sync rights, master rights, publishing rights and more. Holding the music IP rights as well gives you more control over your entire work. It's better for business partnerships and brand integration," Thomson, whose recent projects include Cocktail 2 and Haiwan, explained.