'Swag se karenge sabka swagat,' says Salman Khan on hosting an awards show for the first time

From dancing around trees to jaw-dropping action, Salman Khan has done it all. The actor, who was recently seen showcasing his acting chops and biceps in Antim: The Final Truth, is all set to host IIFA. This will be the Radhe actor’s maiden hosting gig with this particular event. Its venue is Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Fans of the superstar would love to see him perform, but an official announcement for the same has not been made. Earlier, the award function’s event was to be held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A pre-event was also held in Bhopal in 2020. However, the rise of Covid-19 cases put a dampener on the entire plan. Previously, Salman had even agreed when asked if he would give the talented lot from Bhopal and Indore an opportunity to work in his SKF banner. The Free Press Journal caught up with Salman for a brief chat. Excerpts:

Tell us about your association with this event over the years and what keeps you looking forward every year to it?

I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA family and travelling to some great destinations, but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favourites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Every year it is hosted in different locations. What do you think about YAS Island Abu Dhabi for the awards this time?

It has been held in the most exotic locations across the globe, and it’s no different this time. YAS Island in Abu Dhabi is a perfect location for entertainment. There are endless options for leisure and activities on the island. I’m looking forward to visiting YAS Island for the awards.

What should your fans expect out of the event this time?

A great lineup of performances, a reunion of actors from the Indian film fraternity after a long time, lots of love, fun and laughter.

Describe your excitement for the event using a dialogue from a movie of yours...

Swag se karenge sabka swagat!

