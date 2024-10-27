 Surbhi Jyoti Marries Boyfriend Sumit Suri In Jim Corbett, FIRST Wedding Photos Show Newlyweds Lost In Love
Surbhi Jyoti married her boyfriend, actor Sumit Suri, on Sunday, October 27, at the Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, in an intimate ceremony. The actress shared the first wedding photos on social media, capturing the lovebirds completely lost in each other's gaze. The duo reportedly fell in love while working together on the music video titled Haanji - The Marriage Mantra.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
article-image

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are officially married! The newlyweds shared the first photos from their dreamy wedding on Instagram and it is all things love! They tied the knot at the Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, on October 27, 2024.

Sharing the photos, Surbhi wrote, "शुभ विवाह. 27/10/2024." In it, the actress can be seen glowing in a red and orange lehenga, Sumit, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white embroidered kurta and pyjama set.

Check it out:

article-image

Surbhi and Sumit's friends from the televison industry including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyash Rai, Chirag Paswan and Vishal Singh among others were present at the duo's nuptials.

Earlier today, the Naagin 3 actress shared photos from their Haldi ceremony and wrote, "Yellow Love Affair."

Take a look:

article-image

On Saturday, Surbhi shared two Instagram posts from her mehendi ceremony. In the caption, she wrote: "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature’s sacred canopy, honoring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole (white heart emoticon)."

article-image

The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of their music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they played husband and wife.

 In May this year, Surbhi made her relationship with Sumit official on her Instagram. Initially, the duo had planned to marry in March but postponed the wedding due to challenges with preparations and venue availability in Rajasthan.

Surbhi and Sumit have been dating each other for a while.

Surbhi has acted in several television serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Naagin 3, among others.

