Inside Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri's Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony

By: Sachin T | October 27, 2024
Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti is all set to tie the knot with her beau, actor Sumit Suri, on October 27, 2024, and on Sunday, they dropped some stunning photos from their haldi ceremony
Surbhi and Sumit's haldi ceremony was full of love, laughter, fun and flowers
Surbhi looked gorgeous in a yellow Anarkali with pink flowers embroidered all over. She paired her outfit with floral jewellery
Sumit, on the other hand, looked dapper in a nude pink kurta pyjama, and glowed as Surbhi smeared haldi on him
The bride and groom were seen shaking a leg with their friends and family members
"Yellow Love Affair," Surbhi captioned the photos
The couple is getting married in a close-knit ceremony and they have ditched the royal palaces and beaches to get married at Jim Corbett National Park