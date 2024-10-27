Inside Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri's Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony

By: Sachin T | October 27, 2024

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti is all set to tie the knot with her beau, actor Sumit Suri, on October 27, 2024, and on Sunday, they dropped some stunning photos from their haldi ceremony

Surbhi and Sumit's haldi ceremony was full of love, laughter, fun and flowers

Surbhi looked gorgeous in a yellow Anarkali with pink flowers embroidered all over. She paired her outfit with floral jewellery

Sumit, on the other hand, looked dapper in a nude pink kurta pyjama, and glowed as Surbhi smeared haldi on him

The bride and groom were seen shaking a leg with their friends and family members

"Yellow Love Affair," Surbhi captioned the photos

The couple is getting married in a close-knit ceremony and they have ditched the royal palaces and beaches to get married at Jim Corbett National Park