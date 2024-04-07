Sunny Leone Reveals Ex-Fiancé CHEATED On Her 2 Months Before Wedding: 'Worst Feeling Ever'

Actress Sunny Leone, who is currently one of the hosts of the reality show, Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, recently shocked her fans after she revealed that before getting married to her now-husband Daniel Weber, she was engaged to someone else. However, she said that the man cheated on her before just two months of their wedding.

During the latest episode of Splitsvilla X5, Sunny revealed that she too was once betrayed and left heartbroken, but she managed to come out of the trauma. "I was engaged once, before I met my husband. I had a gut feeling that something was wrong, he was cheating on me! I just asked him if he loved me anymore and he was like, 'No I don’t love you anymore'," she shared.

She stated that by then she had already picked her wedding dress and all the preparations were also done. "This was two months before our wedding. A destination wedding in Hawaii, dress was picked, everything was done, paid money and all. And it was like the worst feeling ever," she said.

Sunny stated that she then decided to move on and that is when she found Weber, whom she called an "angel". "God does amazing things and he sends an angel, my current husband, who was there when my mom passed away when my dad passed away. And has been here since. There is a bigger, greater plan for you and you deserve the best," she gushed.

Sunny, originally Karenjit Kaur Vohra, got married to Daniel Weber in 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony, and they have been setting couple goals ever since. The couple is now proud parents to three kids -- Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.