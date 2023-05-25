 Sunny Leone reveals channel CEO quit when she participated in Bigg Boss 5: 'There were death threats, bomb threats'
Sunny Leone reveals channel CEO quit when she participated in Bigg Boss 5: 'There were death threats, bomb threats'

She also stated how it was the reality show which helped her connect with the Indian audience and that it enabled her transition from an adult film star to a mainstream actress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Actress Sunny Leone walked he red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Thursday for the premiere of her film 'Kennedy'. The actress, who was earlier an adult star in the US, has been a part of the Indian film industry for several years now, however, it has not been a cake walk for her.

While at Cannes 2023, Sunny recalled her apprehensions when she was planning to move to India and the time when she was offered to be a part of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 5'.

She also stated how it was the reality show which helped her connect with the Indian audience and that it enabled her transition from an adult film star to a mainstream actress.

Sunny Leone recalls getting death threats

During an interview with Deadline at the Cannes, Sunny recalled how the makers of 'Bigg Boss 5' had pursued her relentlessly, so much so that they even sent her a powerpoint presentation explaining the viewership statistics.

Sunny stated that her then-boyfriend and now husband, Daniel Weber too urged her to move to India and participate in the show, but she thought that he was out of his mind. "I'm not going to India, they'll hate me. I've already gone through so much hate in that community," she recalled telling Weber.

She went on to share that right before she was about to participate in 'Bigg Boss 5', the CEO of the channel had to quit because of pressure. "Someone else came in. He said, 'You've already signed her to be on the show, let’s bring her in'," she said.

"There were a lot of hurdles. There were death threats, bomb threats," Sunny added.

'People connected with me on Bigg Boss 5'

Sunny went on to share that once she was in, people began relating to her as she was "not jumping on tables and doing all sorts of crazy stuff".

She said that people connected with her as she was being a normal person inside who was cooking and cleaning. "People connected with that girl on Bigg Boss, and disconnected with Sunny Leone from the adult entertainment industry," she said.

Sunny added that people slowly began accepting her but there were a lot of "not so nice articles" being written about her after her first film.

