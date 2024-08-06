Sunny Leone Reveals Being 'Bothered' By Judgements For Being Adult Movie Star: 'It's Odd Now'

Sunny Leone is currently hosting the fifteenth season of the dating reality show Splitsvilla. She first gained prominence as a wild card participant on Bigg Boss 5 in 2011 and later made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2. Recently, the actress opened up about the judgements she faced from people for being an adult movie star.

Speaking to Galatta India, Sunny said that initially, when she came to India, she expected people to use certain words or tags, which was completely normal for her. "I think it's more bothersome now that we are still talking about it. Come on! It's been 13 years now since I have been here. If you don't let it go, how do we all move forward?," she added.

Further, Sunny said that it is high time and that the conversation is not interesting anymore. "It's something you know has happened in my life. We all have done a lot of work and grown in our own ways. I think it's odd now that a publication uses it for traction.”

Sunny has featured in several movies, including Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, and One Night Stand, among others.

On the work front, Sunny will be seen next in Kennedy, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Rahul Bhat in the lead. The film was premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on 25 May this year.

The actress also has a Tamil crime film, Quotation Gang, starring Jackie Shroff, Priyamani and Sara Arjun. The film is written and directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan and it is slated to release on August 30, 2024.