Sunny Leone DENIED Permission To Perform At Kerala University - Here's Why

Actress Sunny Leone was recently denied permission to perform at Kerala University at an event which is scheduled to take place on July 5. The event will be held in the University College of Engineering campus in Thiruvananthapuram, and while it was earlier announced that Sunny would be performing there, reports now suggest that the permit has been revoked.

Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal stated that the authorities have prohibited performances by outside bands and artists inside the campuses of the affiliated colleges and institutes.

He recalled how last year, ahead of singer Nikhita Gandhi's performance in School of Engineering of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), there was a massive stampede which resulted into the deaths of four students, while 60 others were left injured.

"There was a rule formed then that no outside bands or artists are allowed inside campus for any events. The students can organise their own performances and programs inside campus," he stated.

He went on to say that artists, when brought from outside, also charge a hefty fee and since the students cannot afford that kind of money, they tend to resort to crowdfunding, which is also not allowed inside the university's campus.

Sunny is yet to react to the reports.

It is to be noted that last year, singer Nikhita Gandhi's concert had turned to be a nightmare for the students and management of CUSAT, Kochi, after four students died due to a stampede.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in a Malayalam movie, and the shooting for it has already begun. She has been sharing multiple BTS photos and videos from the sets of the untitled film.