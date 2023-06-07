Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol To Marry Drisha Acharya On THIS Date In Mumbai; Check Venue and Guest List

Karan Deol, son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, is ready to take his relationship with his beloved to the next level. The actor got engaged a few months ago in a low-key ceremony in the presence of his family members. If reports are to be believed, the actor is all set to tie the knot this month.

Karan Deol's wedding details

According to a report in ETimes, Karan and Drisha Acharya’s wedding festivities will take place between 16 and 18 June in Mumbai. Their wedding reception will reportedly be hosted on June 18 at the Taj Land’s End, Bandra.

The report further stated that the wedding invitations have been sent out, and the guest list includes several prominent celebrities from Bollywood and South film industry.

It may be mentioned that Karan and Drisha got engaged on a special date, the wedding anniversary of Karan's grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. However, Karan has remained tight-lipped about his relationship, wedding and partner's identity.

Who is Karan Deol's fiancé?

Karan's fiancé is not from the film industry and they have been dating for a while now. Drisha is the great-granddaughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy.

The couple's love story is said to be a classic case of childhood romance, with the two having known each other since their younger days.

Despite being based in Dubai, Acharya works as a manager at a travel agency and has been a pillar of support for Karan throughout their courtship.

Their engagement, which took place in Mumbai, was kept under wraps, but the couple is reportedly gearing up to make an official announcement soon.

