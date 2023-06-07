 Sonnalli Seygall Shares Dreamy Wedding Pictures With Ashesh Sajnani
Their wedding ceremony took place at a Gurudwara in Santacruz, Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Sonnalli Seygall, who rose to fame with the  'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday in Mumbai. Their wedding ceremony took place at a Gurudwara in Santacruz, Mumbai. The actress took to social media to share dreamy pictures from their special day. 

Clad in a pink mermaid lehenga, Sonnalli wrote on Instagram, “Sabr & Shukr”

Check out the pictures below. 

As per reports, Sonnalli and Ashesh dated for five years and opted for an intimate wedding that was attended by their close friends.

Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Sonnalli's 'Punchnama' co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh arriving for the wedding. 

Meanwhile, the film's director Luv Ranjan walked her down the aisle and also held Phoolon Ki Chaadar. 

Who Is Ashesh Sajnani?

Ashesh is the Founder of The Food Truck Association India and the Director of OPA Hospitality. OPA Hospitality is one of Mumbai's leading companies that manage Le Cafe, Jewel of Chembur Hotel, Eat Thai, Moksha Elevated Dining, Astrix The Lounge, and the famous Bombay Food Truck.

Bombay Food Truck was founded in 2015 and remains Mumbai's first and finest food truck, offering an authentic fusion of Mumbai flavors with a gourmet street food twist.

The news about him dating Sonnalli came out last year. However, the couple decided to remain mum about their relationship.

About Sonnalli

Coming back to Sonnalli, the actress has starred in films like 'Jai Mummy Di', 'High Jack' and 'Wedding Pullav' to name a few. She was last seen in ‘Anamika’ alongside Sunny Leone. Her upcoming projects include 'Noorani Chehra', 'Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds', 'ASEQ', and 'Boondi Raita'.

