Sunny Deol Cries As Audience Welcomes Him With Loud Cheers After Gadar 2 Success (WATCH) | Photo Via Twitter.

Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his recently released film, Gadar 2, which stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Anil Sharma, the period actioner became the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Now, Sunny will make an appearance in the upcoming episode of Rajat Sharma's Aap ki Adalat, which is set to air on September 9. In one of the promos, the actor can be seen getting emotional during the interview as the live audience welcomes him with a loud cheer and applause.

Check out the video:

Further, when asked by host Rajat Sharma why he was crying, Sunny replied, "Jis tarah se ye log khush ho rahe hai... jo maine kiya hai... to yakeen nahi ho raha ki main iske layak hoon ya nahi (The way people are being happy, to what I have done in Gadar 2, I don't know if I truly deserve this)."

Gadar 2 was theatrically released on August 11, 2023. It is the sequel to the 2001 cult classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie crossed Rs. 500 crore at the box office within a month of its release.

Recently, the makers of the film hosted a success bash party that was graced by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kajol Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others.