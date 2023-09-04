Ameesha Patel Thanks Her 'Darling' Sunny Deol As Gadar 2 Crosses ₹500 Crore Mark: 'It Is No Ordinary Feat' (VIDEO)

File photo of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel |

Actress Ameesha Patel on Monday (September 4) shared a special video to thank the audience for Gadar 2's success. The film, also starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma, entered the Rs 500 crore club on Sunday. It has become one of the most successful films of 2023.

In a video which is now doing the rounds, Ameesha thanks the audience as well as the makers of Gadar 2. She revealed that the film was made on a budget of only nearly Rs 80 crore and wondered if other upcoming films will be able to beat Gadar 2's box office collection.

Ameesha says in the video, "I want to thank the lovely audience for making Gadar 2 cross the Rs 500 crore mark. I want to take this opportunity to thank the amazing cast and crew of our film who've worked ever so hard and especially my dynamic, super lovely Tara Singh, my darling Sunny Deol. And of course, a special thanks to the entire team of Zee Studios."

She adds, "It was a very difficult feat to achieve because the budget of the film was only Rs 75 crore to Rs 80 crore. To multiply that to such a humongous number in such a short period with a clash of films and limited theatres is no ordinary feat. I don't know how many films will be able to do that. Thank you audience, you helped us break records and set new ones. Thank you very very much."

Check out Ameesha's video here:

On Saturday, Sunny Deol hosted a success bash of Gadar 2 at his residence in Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood celebrities.

Gadar 2 has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film's total collection in India stands at Rs 501.87 crore.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra among others in pivotal roles.

