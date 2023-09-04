Gadar 2 Crosses The 500-Crore Mark, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Team Celebrate: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023

With Gadar 2 breaking box-office records with every passing day, the film has now surpassed the ₹500 crores mark. The team gathered to celebrate their collective milestone. Pictures ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

It's been heartening to see Sunny Deol have his moment of success after a long string of flops and career lows

Ameesha Patel has had the biggest hit of her career with the success of Gadar 2

We hope the success of the film translates to further opportunities for Utkarsh Sharma

Nobody can be feeling more jubilant than filmmaker Anil Sharma

Actor Gaurav Chopra who plays Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat in the film, looks dapper and party-ready

Menacing villain General Hamid Iqbal aka Maneesh Wadhwa was joined by his wife at the do

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi made a rare appearance at the do

Action director Sham Kaushal, who has choreographed the stunts in the film, was spotted too

