Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning 3 Buildings Where His Dad Veerapa Worked As Manager: 'His First Job Was Cleaning Tables'

Suniel Shetty, currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane, recently shared that his late father, Veerappa Shetty, ran away from home in Mangalore at the age of nine and began his first job as a waiter in Mumbai.

Talking to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, LOL podcast, he said that his father had only three sisters and no father when he came to Mumbai.

"He found work in a South Indian restaurant at age nine, because that’s the thing about our community, we support each other. His first job was cleaning tables. He was so little, he would have to make four rounds of the table just to clean all sides. He would sleep in a sack meant for rice," said Suniel.

Further, Suniel said, “His boss bought three buildings, and dad was eventually asked to manage them. When the boss retired, dad bought all three buildings."

He added that he still owns all three buildings. The actor called his father a 'humble man, but if anybody said a word against his family, kids or staff, Veerappa would turn into a lion.

"He would have one line: ‘Bech daalunga sab kuch ko, gaon chale jaunga, par naainsaafi nahi jhelunga.'"

Suniel Shetty's father, Veerappa Shetty, passed away at the age of 93 in 2017 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

On the work front, Suniel will be seen next in Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.