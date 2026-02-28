Sumit Gahlawat On The Kerala Story 2 Backlash: 'Don't Take It So Seriously; We Are A Secular Country' |

Mumbai: Actor Sumit Gahlawat, who steps into the shoes of Salim in the upcoming and highly debated The Kerala Story 2, has finally opened up about the friction often caused by sensitive cinema. In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Sumit addressed the impact movies have on India's secular fabric, shifting the focus from the screen to the strength of one’s own upbringing.

Referring to the trend of viewers being easily influenced, much like the famous 'Tere Naam' hairstyle craze, Sumit questioned the fragility of a moral compass that can be swayed by a mere two-hour experience. "I don't think that if the values a child receives at home or school are being overpowered by a two-hour movie, then the problem lies elsewhere; perhaps they were just looking for a reason or an excuse to act out,” he said. The actor suggested that a solid foundation of 'Sanskaar' and education should be strong enough to withstand any fictional narrative, regardless of how intense it may be.

He added, "I have seen households where uncles or elders are heavy drinkers, yet the child can choose to learn that this is exactly what they should not do in their own life." Sumit emphasized that cinematic influence is ultimately a matter of personal choice and perspective rather than an inevitable consequence of watching a film.

Speaking about the rising criticism from viewers, he further said, "People have started taking things too seriously now; earlier, everyone used to watch and discuss things calmly, but now people have become a bit too 'delicate' or fragile."He observed a distinct shift in the audience's temperament, noting that the friendly, open-minded nature of movie-going has recently been replaced by a sense of hypersensitivity.

Additionally he said, "If you find something good in a film, take it; if you find something bad, take it positively as a lesson of what not to do, but don't let it impact you to this extent." Sumit encouraged the audience to use cinema as a tool for self-reflection rather than a trigger for negative behavior or social hostility.

He further added, "I would say the same thing to those creating divisions: don't take it so seriously because we are a secular country and if we live well, others will also live well with us." The actor reinforced the idea that communal harmony is a two-way street that starts with individual conduct and daily interactions.

To conclude, he said, "Out of a hundred people, there might be one who tries to create trouble, but we should just ignore them and keep life simple." Sumit concluded by advocating for a peaceful, simplified approach to social interactions, urging citizens to prioritize the reality of their neighbors over the friction seen on the big screen.