The Kerala Story 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Feels Like Propaganda'; Vipul Shah's Film Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The Kerala Story 2 X (Twitter) Review | YouTube

Vipul Shah's The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was cleared for release on Friday, February 27, 2026, by the Kerala High Court's division bench. The moviegoers were confused about the release date, but the film's screenings started on Friday itself, and many people have already watched The Kerala Story 2, and they are sharing their reviews on social media.

A netizen tweeted, "A must watch movie #TheKeralaStory2 and a wake up call for Hindus.. it's now or never 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Govt should also start their focus again on their main agenda from which they are diverting now #Hindustan (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Watched Kerala Story 2 yesterday. Feels like propaganda, yes, and exaggerated, but the scenarios it highlights are real, I've witnessed some personally. We lack unity and don't even know our own religion or history. Definitely worth a watch, drop your views (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Kerala Story 2 is a poorly made film I'm not denying that something like love jihad doesn’t happen but the movie is utter nonsense acting se leke dialogue se leke story tak sab bekar Family Man even as a subplot portrayed love jihad in a far better way than this film (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, the film has received mixed reviews from the netizens.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection

Amid the controversy, The Kerala Story 2 has taken a decent opening at the box office. It has collected approximately Rs. 3.50 crore on its first day. Part 1 of the film minted Rs. 8 crore on its day one.

Reportedly, The Kerala Story 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 28-30 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 3.50 crore is good. But the film needs to be steady or show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to have a good weekend collection.