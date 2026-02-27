Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah REACTS After Kerala HC Lifts Stay On The Kerala Story 2 Release: 'Film Exposes Criminals...'

Photo Via X/Ani

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has clarified that The Kerala Story 2 does not target the state of Kerala or its people. His statement came after the Kerala High Court Division Bench lifted the stay on the film's release on Friday, February 27. He maintained that the movie reflects the truth and has been made with a lot of hard work, despite criticism from some quarters calling it 'propaganda.'

'The Kerala Story 2 Is A True Film Made With Lot Of Hard Work'

Speaking to the media, Shah said the court had cleared the way for the release and that shows had begun opening, "The Kerala High Court Division Bench has withdrawn the stay that we got yesterday. And they have cleared the way for the release of the film. Now our shows have already started opening. So I request the people that this is a true film made with a lot of hard work. And the biggest proof of the truth of our film is that the Kerala court has vacated the stay order. If our film was a lie, then the Kerala court would have seen it and the stay order would not have been vacated."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Kerala High Court Division Bench lifts the stay on the release of the film Kerala Story 2



Kerala Story 2 Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, "Neither our film, nor I, nor anyone in my team is against the state of Kerala or the people of Kerala. Kerala is a…"

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Expresses Gratitude To Kerala HC

Expressing gratitude to the Kerala High Court on behalf of his team, Shah said he believes the film will find a place in people’s hearts. He urged audiences in Kerala to watch it with an open mind, reiterating that neither he nor his team is against the state, often referred to as 'God’s Own Country.'

"This film exposes some criminals," the producer added.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Urges People Of Kerala To View With Open Mind

Vipul further recalled that during an event in Delhi, the team brought nearly 50 real victims on stage so they could share their experiences firsthand. He said the intention was to show that The Kerala Story 2 is not a fictional narrative but based on real accounts. According to him, several of the girls spoke publicly about their ordeals to underline the film's claims.

He added, "So there was a question raised there, why didn't the girls come from Kerala? If the girls who came from Kerala, if the name of the Kerala story is there, then I just want to say that at the time of the first Kerala story, we did an event, 26 girls came from Kerala. They told their stories. There are many other girls who are affected by this in Kerala. We have their videos, which I would request my team to share with you."

He urged the people of Kerala to view the film with an open mind.

With the legal hurdle now removed, all eyes are on the makers for confirmation of when The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond will arrive in cinemas.

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles.