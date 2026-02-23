The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim Makes Shocking Allegations Of Being Drugged At Mumbai's Mahim Dargah, Forced Into Nikah - VIDEO

The Kerala Story 2 | Photo Via Instagram

The Kerala Story 2, a sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, is also facing controversy, much like its first instalment, with many calling it 'propaganda.' Amid this, the makers held a press conference in Delhi, where several alleged victims from different part of the country were brought on stage, along with the cast and the filmmakers. During the event, one victim shared a shocking story from Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah, claiming she was given drugs and forced to marry.

Victim Reveals Being Drugged, Forced To Marry

She was heard saying, "The Kerala Story 1 & 2 bata raha ki love-jihad kya hai... Yeh sab sach hai, reality hai, koi story nahi hai... Mujhe ek glass paani pilaya, jo taste mein kadva rehta hai. Woh paani pilake mujhe drugs diye gaye. Phir maine suicide attempt bhi kiya, kyunki mujhe shaadi nahi karni thi. Mujhe apna career banana tha, uske baad hi shaadi karni thi."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further, she added, "2025 mein maine promise kiya tha ki shaadi karenge, phir bhi mujhe zabardasti drugs dekar, vashikaran karke, 7th December ko Bandra Court mein without permission, mujhe kuch bhi maloom nahi tha, convert karke mera nikaah kiya. Notary mein jaake mera naam Gauri se Palak kar diya, aur phir mujhe police station le gaye..."

Another victim also shared shocking details about Mahim, alleging that many women, including her, were made to drink some water that left them unconscious. She added, "Phir mujhe ghar par le gaye, mere saath rape hua," stating that she was later blackmailed.