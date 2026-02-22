'Ch**iya Picture, It's Shit': Anurag Kashyap Calls The Kerala Story 2 'Propaganda', Reacts To Controversial Beef Scene- VIDEO

Anurag Kashyap Slams The Kerala Story 2 | Photo Via Reddit

Much like the first film, The Kerala Story (2023), the upcoming The Kerala Story 2 has also landed in controversy. Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap has termed the film 'propaganda' and called it a 'greedy' move by the makers to earn money. He also reacted to the controversial beef scene shown in the trailer, which depicts a Hindu woman being force-fed beef, a scene that has sparked widespread outrage.

Anurag Kashyap On The Kerala Story 2

Kashyap, who arrived in Kochi for the Filmfare Awards, was questioned by a reporter at the airport about The Kerala Story 2, to which the director gave a strong reaction, calling it a 'shit' film. He was heard saying, "Bakwas picture. Kerala Story is a shit film. It is propaganda, bullshit… Ch**iya picture. Aisa kon beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai, jaise beef khila raha hai. Shit movie, it's called crap."

Check it out:

'The Kerala Story 2 Filmmaker Is A Greedy Man'

Further, taking a dig at the makers, he said, "They just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money."

The film triggered a major political controversy, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being among the first to criticise it, alleging that it was made with the 'intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition'.

He said, "We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a centre of terrorism." Further adding that it is the audience's responsibility to ensure Kerala’s secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda, and to reject such narratives by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood.

About The Kerala Story 2

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, instead of Adah Sharma.