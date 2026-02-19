'Love Is Used To Trap Girls': The Kerala Story 2 Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Reacts To Backlash

The Kerala Story 2 Controversy | YouTube

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond has become the talk of the town for the wrong reasons. After the trailer of the movie was released, the film landed in controversy, as it faced backlash on social media and also a few politicians criticised it. Now, the director of The Kerala Story 2, Kamakhya Narayan Singh, has reacted to the backlash.

While talking to India Today, Singh said, "It's a fact-based film. There is this kind of thing happening all over the country, where love is used to trap girls, to change the demography of the country. It's important that the country knows the facts about the situation in the country, how the girls are being trapped, and that is why we've made this film."

The filmmaker added, "See, this is the truth. We can't close our eyes and say there's nothing happening in society. There are things happening in society, and we need to talk about it, we need to sensitise people about it. Or else, our daughters, our sisters will be caught in the trap."

The Kerala Story 2 Director On People The FIlm's Story Fake

Further talking about people questioning the film's story, Singh said that they can go and read the judgments of the court and newspapers.

He added, "Ja ke koshish kijiye, victims ko miliye, aapko samajh ayega ki kitna gravitas hai isme (Try going and meeting the victims -- you will understand how much seriousness and gravity there is in this)."

The Kerala Story 2 Gets U/A Certificate

While the first instalment of the film had received an 'A' certificate from CBFC, The Kerala Story 2 has got a 'U/A' certificate. Singh stated that they had received the cuts and obtained the certificate. He added that it was a U/A certificate and that he was thankful to the board for giving that rating so that young girls could go to theatres and watch the film. The director emphasized that youngsters and parents should go and watch the film.

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date

The Kerala Story 2 is slated to release on Febryary 27, 2026.