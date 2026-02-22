'Unko Har Cheez Se Dikkat Hain': The Kerala Story 2 Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap Over Film's Criticism - VIDEO

After the nationwide debate sparked by The Kerala Story, the makers are returning with a sequel titled The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. The upcoming film aims to take the conversation further, promising what the team describes as another hard-hitting and uncomfortable truth rooted in society.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the sequel focuses on the alleged forced religious conversion of young girls. According to the makers, the narrative is inspired by real incidents documented within India’s legal system and is presented through a layered and intense storyline.

However, even before its release, the film has found itself at the centre of controversy. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently criticised the project and made strong remarks against it. He said, "Bakwas picture. Kerala Story is a shit film. It is propaganda, bullshit… Ch**iya picture. Aisa kaun beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai, jaise beef khila raha hai. It's called crap."

In response, Kamakhya Narayan Singh issued a sharp rebuttal, also addressing comments made by actor Prakash Raj and others who questioned the film’s subject and intent.

In a video statement defending his film, Singh said, “Anurag Kashyap Ji ne kaha hai ki koi aisa kisiko khichdi bhi nhi khilata, main ekdum maanta hu, koi kisiko aise laddoo bhi nahi khila sakte. Par durbhagyvas, humare samaaj mein humari masoom betiyon ko, unka dharam parivartan karne ke liye, unko beef khilaya jaa raha hai, yeh ek crime hai. Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap Ji mansik roop se durbal ho gaye hain, unko har cheez se dikkat hain, unko Brahminon se dikkat hai, unko Netflix se dikkat hain, unko film industry se dikkat hai, iss aadmi ko har cheez se dikkat hain.”

Dear Anurag sir,



मुद्दा ये नहीं है कि फिल्म में क्या दिखाया गया- खिचड़ी, बीफ या कुछ और।असल सवाल है consent और coercion।



किसी की मर्जी के खिलाफ तो खिचड़ी भी नहीं खिलाई जा सकती, तो अगर कोई फिल्म जबरन बदलाव या दबाव की बात उठाती है, तो उसे नफरत फैलाना कह देना intellectual… pic.twitter.com/1bIIaYyA7I — Kamakhya Narayan Singh (@kamakhyanarayan) February 22, 2026

He further added, “Inhone ek film banayi thi, The Girl in Yellow Boots, usme inhone kalpana kiya hain ek pita aur putri ke anaitik sambandh ko. Ek sabhya samaj mein yeh sochne ke paray hain, par yeh aadmi mansik roop se durbal ho gaya hain aur samaaj ne bhi isko seriously lena chod diya hain. Inki saari filmein pichle kahi saalon se flop hai. Me param pita parmeshvar se prathna karta hu ki inko sadhbudhi de.”

Sharing the clip, the director also posted a detailed note that read, “Dear Anurag sir, मुद्दा ये नहीं है कि फिल्म में क्या दिखाया गया- खिचड़ी, बीफ या कुछ और। असल सवाल है consent और coercion किसी की मर्जी के खिलाफ तो खिचड़ी भी नहीं खिलाई जा सकती, तो अगर कोई फिल्म जबरन बदलाव या दबाव की बात उठाती है, तो उसे नफरत फैलाना कह देना intellectual dishonesty है। आपका तो झूठ भी creative freedom और हमारा सच भी Propaganda! Debate facts और data पर होनी चाहिए- न कि 'bullshit', 'bootlicker' जैसे labels लगाकर discussion बंद कर देने पर.”

The film features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures.

With its release scheduled for February 27, the film is also set to hit screens in Kannada and Telugu.