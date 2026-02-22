 Prakash Raj Shares Photos Of Beef & Pork Dishes, Says It Is 'The Real Kerala Story' Amid The Kerala Story 2 Controversy
Prakash Raj Shares Photos Of Beef & Pork Dishes, Says It Is 'The Real Kerala Story' Amid The Kerala Story 2 Controversy

The Kerala Story 2, which is slated for release on February 27, 2026, sparked intense reactions since its trailer launch. One particular scene, in which a Hindu woman appears to be force-fed beef, has drawn criticism from several groups in Kerala and beyond

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Amid the growing debate around The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, actor Prakash Raj has weighed in, not with a direct statement about the film, but through a pointed celebration of Kerala’s culinary traditions. Shortly after the trailer of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was released, Prakash Raj shared pictures of traditional Kerala beef dishes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Alongside the images, he wrote a caption that quickly caught attention, “The real #KeralaStory.” His post was seen as a response to the controversy surrounding the sequel. The actor showed popular dishes such as Syrian Christian beef fry and coconut beef curry, underlining Kerala’s rich and diverse food heritage.

He wrote, “The real Kerala Story is how… ‘In its mouth-watering culinary journey, Kerala’s yummy Syrian Christian beef fry and the coconut beef have added legacy, history and culture to the recipe.’ Please try and relish.”

A day later, he followed it up with another message that reinforced his point. “The real Kerala Story is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish happy Sunday everyone.”

Prakash Raj did not directly name the film in his posts.

The timing of his posts is to be noted. The sequel, which is slated for release on February 27, 2026, sparked intense reactions since its trailer launch. One particular scene, in which a Hindu woman appears to be force-fed beef, has drawn criticism from several groups in Kerala and beyond.

Critics also argue that such imagery is sensationalised and misrepresents the state’s cultural and communal harmony.

The controversy has also reached the legal arena. The Kerala High Court recently issued notices to the film’s producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after a petition challenged the movie’s U/A certification. The plea argued that the film could potentially disturb public order and harm the reputation of the state.

Beyond the courtroom, symbolic protests have taken place in Kerala, with youth and student groups organising beef festivals to counter what they describe as misleading portrayals in the film’s promotional material.

