'Films That Create Conflict & Spread Hatred Should Not Be Made': Congress Leader On The Kerala Story 2

Mumbai: Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Febraury 19 criticised the recently released trailer of The Kerala Story 2 and said that films that create conflict and spread hatred in society should not be made. He added that cinema should be a medium to bring people together. The controversy erupted after the trailer was released on February 17.

While speaking to IANS, Dalwai also compared it to films made earlier that focused on unity in society, citing the 1957 film Mother India as an example. He said, "Directors and producers like Bimal Roy, Mehboob Khan, Raj Kapoor, and K. Asif made films that focused on unity in society after Independence."

"Cinema was used as a medium to educate and bring people together…," he added.

Not just Dalwai, the film also received sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi as well as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Users on social media also called the film 'propaganda', however, many called it a 'reality'.

Azmi, while speaking to IANS, said that whatever is shown in the movie is false. "This is all hatred. It's all lies that Muslims capture and trap Hindus. Absolutely lies. If someone marries forcefully, they should definitely be punished. But no one traps anyone; this is all about harassing Muslims."

On the other hand, CM Vijayan stated that the film spreads false propaganda by portraying marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion.

About Kerala Story 2

Starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in the lead roles, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh and is slated to release on February 27, 2026.

Earlier, The Kerala Story, released in 2023, starring Adah Sharma, also created a stir, where the film was also called as spreading propaganda. Petitions were filed to seek a ban on its release, but they were denied by the courts. Not just this, the movie became a blockbuster at the box office with a collection of Rs. 241.74 crore. In 2025, it also received two National Awards, Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography.

