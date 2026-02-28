 The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vipul Shah's Film Takes An Opening Of ₹3.50 Crore
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vipul Shah's Film Takes An Opening Of ₹3.50 Crore

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, starring Ukla Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, was released on Friday. The film took a decent opening and collected approximately Rs. 3.50 crore on its first day.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was cleared for release on Friday, February 27, 2026, by the Kerala High Court's division bench. While there was confusion about the film's new release date, the makers went ahead with the actual release date, and it looks like people across the country were quite excited to watch the film, as The Kerala Story 2 has taken a decent opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie on its first day has collected approximately Rs. 3.50 crore. The first instalment of the franchise had taken an opening of Rs. 8 crore. But the collection of part 2 might have been affected as it was not clear whether it would be released on Friday or not.

article-image

The Kerala Story 2 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, reportedly, The Kerala Story 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 28-30 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 3.50 crore is surely a good amount. However, the movie needs to be steady or show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to have a good weekend at the box office.

The Kerala Story 2 Reviews

Not many reviews of The Kerala Story 2 are out due to the confusion of the release date. However, the audience who have watched the film are sharing mixed reviews on social media. While some are calling it a must-watch, some are saying it is propaganda.

article-image

The Kerala Story 2 Controversy

Petitions were filed in the Kerala High Court against the film getting a certificate from CBFC, as petitioners alleged that it might affect the communal harmony in the state. Earlier, the HC ordered a stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2, and asked CBFC to review the film again. However, the division bench later lifted the stay on the film's release.

