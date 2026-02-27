Kerala Story 2 Update: Kerala HC Allows Film's Release, Makers Yet To Announce New Release Date

The Kerala High Court on Friday lifted the interim stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, clearing the path for the film to hit theatres. The movie had originally been scheduled for release on February 27 but was halted following a court order a day earlier.

According to Live Law, a Division Bench comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan set aside the previous order passed by single-judge Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who had imposed a temporary 15-day stay on the film’s release. The earlier order was issued while hearing a petition challenging the censor certificate granted to the film.

Justice Thomas had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to reconsider representations filed against the movie. The court had also questioned the censor board’s decision to grant the film a U/A certificate, observing that it had not “abide by the guidelines.”

Following the stay order, the film’s producers filed an appeal. Given the urgency of the matter, the Division Bench held a special sitting at 7.30 pm the same evening to hear the challenge. The proceedings continued for over two hours, after which the Bench reserved its verdict.

On Friday at 4 pm, the court pronounced its decision, vacating the interim stay and allowing the release of the film. However, the producers are yet to officially announce a revised release date.

With the legal hurdle now removed, all eyes are on the makers for confirmation of when The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond will arrive in cinemas.

The Kerala Story 2 ran into controversy soon after its teaser was unveiled by the makers. A section of social media users labelled it a "propaganda" film, while others argued that it reflects the ground reality of the country.