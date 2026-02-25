'They Couldn't Find A Single Lady From Kerala': Congress Slams The Kerala Story 2 Makers After They Claimed 'Real Victims' Attended Delhi Event

The makers of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond recently held a promotional event in Delhi, where they claimed to have presented real-life victims who were allegedly forced to convert to Islam. According to the film’s team, around 30 women were brought to the event to share their experiences.

The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. During the event, the makers reportedly stated that the women hailed from different parts of the country.

However, the move has sparked a political row. The Kerala Congress strongly criticised the filmmakers, alleging that none of the women presented at the event were from Kerala. The party accused the team of deliberately attempting to defame the state through what it described as a 'propaganda' film.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, the Kerala Congress wrote, "THE KARELA STORY | Producer Vipul Shah and director Kamakhya Narayan Singh of the propaganda film 'The Kerala Story 2' presented 30 women, claiming they had allegedly faced forced religious conversions. According to them, the women were from Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Udaipur, Jammu, Maharashtra, Bhopal, Jharkhand, Faridabad, Meerut, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Indore."

They added, "They couldn't find a single lady from Kerala. Now do anyone need any more proof that it is a movie targeted to tarnish Kerala? And if beef eating is the issue, why is the BJP not making movies about Goa and North Eastern states where it is legal to eat beef? Why are they targeting Kerala alone?"

While the makers maintain that the project is based on real incidents, critics argue that it unfairly portrays and targets the state of Kerala.

The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, 2026. However, several petitions have been filed seeking a ban on the film’s release.

According to reports, the Kerala High Court is set to watch the film on Wednesday before delivering its verdict on the pleas challenging its release.