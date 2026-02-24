The Kerala Story 2 Makers Deny Teaser Removal Amid Controversy: 'No Order Has Been Passed By Any Court...'

The Kerala Story 2 Makers Deny Teaser Removal | Photo Via Instagrma

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the sequel to the controversial and National Award-winning 2023 film The Kerala Story, has been caught in the eye of a storm ever since its trailer was released last week. With the release date approaching on February 27, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the makers of The Kerala Story 2 to arrange a screening of the Hindi film before the court in Kochi prior to its release on Friday.

As per NDTV, the makers stated that they were not ready to screen the film before the High Court, following which the court deferred the matter for hearing to the next day to take a final decision. Following the court’s order, the makers reportedly withdrew the teaser of the film. However, in an official statement, the makers have now denied removing the teaser of The Kerala Story 2, calling the reports 'false and misleading.'

The makers said, "The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material. Both the teaser and the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond continue to remain available across all our official platforms."

They also urging media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information and speculative reports, as such misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion.

CBFC Asks For Around 16 Modifications In The Kerala Story 2

The changes include a reduction in visuals depicting women being slapped, hit, and subjected to violence to around 50% of the original content. The makers were also instructed to cut down the lip-lock scenes by half of their original duration.

After the required modifications were implemented, the film was granted certification on February 16. The runtime of the film is 131 minutes and 24 seconds, which translates to 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 24 seconds.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond sparked massive controversy, with many criticising it as 'propaganda.' The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in leading roles