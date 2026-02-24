The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: HC Questions CBFC, 'Kerala Lives With Total Harmony, But Have You Considered This...'

The Kerala Story 2 Controversy | YouTube

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond has been making it to the headlines from the day the teaser of the film was released. The petitions have been filed to ban the release of the movie, and on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court questioned the Central Board of Film Certification over granting the film a certificate.

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas stated that the CBFC has a crucial role to play when a secular state like Kerala is shown in a movie through a communal lens.

He said, "Kerala is so secular. It lives with total harmony but have you considered this when something is portrayed as happening all over the state? There is a wrong indication and can even incite passion and that is when the censor board (CBFC) comes in picture."

Justice Thomas further stated that The Kerala Story 2 is shown as a movie inspired by true events, so the concerns raised by the petitioners appear to be justified.

He stated, "Apprehensions of people in Kerala cannot be ignored because you have given the name Kerala. Normally, I do not interfere with any movie because it is a creation of an art, but then you say it is inspired by true events and named it Kerala, which can create some communal tension."

Kerala HC Questions CBFC

Further questioning the CBFC, Justice Thomas said, "See, freedom of creativity is there, but there are certain conditions by the CBFC to be followed. Question is, are you aware of that? Presumption can be reversed by the movie itself, but this is not just creation; you say it is inspired by true events. That has a great bearing."

Senior Advocate S Sreekumar, who is representing the makers of The Kerala Story 2, agreed to remove the teasers of the film that have been released till now until the Court passes its verdict. Sreekumar also stated that a screening of the film could be arranged for Justice Thomas before deciding on the case.