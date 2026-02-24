'Not Answerable For Everything In Mahim': Dargah Trust Denies Link To Forced Conversion Claims In 'The Kerala Story 2'

The Mahim Dargah in Mumbai has denied that the shrine had anything to do with coercive religious conversions depicted in the film 'The Kerala Story 2'. | File Pic

​Mumbai: The Mahim Dargah in Mumbai has denied that the shrine had anything to do with coercive religious conversions depicted in the film 'The Kerala Story 2'.

Woman Alleges Black Magic and Drugs Near Dargah

​This follows a statement made by a woman at a press conference in Delhi on Monday where she alleged that she was subjected to black magic in the vicinity of the dargah. The producers of the film—a sequel to a 2023 movie—organised a press conference to counter allegations that it was a "propaganda" movie not based on facts.

At the conference, the makers brought forward alleged victims of forced religious conversions to speak about their experiences. One woman said, "Yeh sab sach hai, reality hai, koi story nahi hai... Mujhe ek glass paani pilaya, jo taste mein kadva rehta hai. Woh paani pilake mujhe drugs diye gaye. Phir maine suicide attempt bhi kiya, kyunki mujhe shaadi nahi karni thi. Mujhe apna career banana tha, uske baad hi shaadi karni thi" (...This is all true, reality, not a story... They made me drink a glass of water. It tasted bitter. After making me drink that water, they gave me drugs. Then I even attempted suicide because I didn't want to get married. I wanted to build my career and only get married after that).

​She mentioned she remembers that the place where she was made to drink the water and consume the drugs was behind Mahim Dargah. She further alleged it was a place where black magic was performed. However, her description of the location remains vague.

Read Also NMMC Appoints 12 Transport Experts To Committee Under Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act

Dargah Trust Hits Back

​Dr Mudassir Lambe from the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust, the body that manages the shrine, said that he has watched the video clip of the press conference in Delhi. "She has said that the incident happened behind the dargah. There is a beach behind the dargah. We are not answerable for everything that happens in Mahim," said Lambe. "This dargah is a very precious place for Muslims."

​The film's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, denied allegations that the film is "propaganda," asserting that the stories of the women who were allegedly forcefully converted to marry Muslim men are based on real accounts.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/