 NMMC Appoints 12 Transport Experts To Committee Under Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation appointed 12 members to its Transport Committee under Section 25(2) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. The proposal was approved at the General Body meeting. The members, drawn from administrative, engineering, industrial and were felicitated by Mayor Sujata Patil, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat and Commissioner Dr Kailash Shinde.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
Experts Drafted

The appointments were made from among individuals with experience in administration and transport, as well as those possessing expertise in engineering, industrial, commercial, financial and labour-related fields. The Act permits the selection of members irrespective of whether they are elected corporators.

The newly appointed members are Rahul Chandrakant Shinde, Rajesh Housla Rai, Vikas Kundalik Zhanjhad, Shital Shripat Bhoir, Roshan Ramchandra Patil, Rajshree Narayan Katkari, Vinod Tulshiram Mhatre, Yashpal Sidram Owal, Kunal Prakash Mahadik, Hanumant Kondiba Rode, Abhijit Prakash Pednekar and Tirtha Maruti Sakpal.

Civic Leadership Welcomes New Members

Mayor Sujata Patil, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat and Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailash Shinde felicitated the members by presenting bouquets, expressing confidence that their expertise would strengthen the civic body’s transport administration.

