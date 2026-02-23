The Kerala Story 2 Makers Hit Back At Journalist Over 'Disrespecting' State Claim: 'If You're Going To Be Blind...'- Watch VIDEO

The Kerala Story 2: Director Claps Back At 'Disrespecting' Highest Educated State Claim |

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is all set to be released in theaters on February 27, 2026. Ahead of its release, the film has been surrounded by significant controversy, with many critics alleging that the project, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is a "propaganda film." During a press conference held in Delhi on Monday, the director was questioned about accusations that he was misrepresenting Kerala, one of the highest literacy-rated states in India.

Responding to the allegations of misrepresenting one of the most educated states, Kerala, Kamakhya asserted, "It's a Pan India story." He further rejected the claim that the movie focuses solely on Kerala, stating, "It's related to Kerala and from Kerala how it's all spreading all over India." The director also pointed out that when they made the first film, people argued that it was only about Kerala. However, now that they have expanded the narrative, he explained that their intention is to spread awareness that this is a story concerning the entire nation, not just Kerala.

#WATCH | Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh And Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah Speak On Concerns About The Kerala Story 2’s Portrayal Of The State



Video by Anamika Bharti #Bollywood #Cinema #TheKeralaStory2 pic.twitter.com/EC42vByEfj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 23, 2026

When asked why he did not bring victims from Kerala to the event this time, the director stated, "Pichli baar hamlog 25 victims ko Kerala se le k aaaye isliye is baar nahi laye." Another journalist criticized both the director and the producer, accusing them of "disrespecting" Kerala. In response, the director said, "I respect Kerala. No, not at all (I'm disrespecting Kerala). I have documentaries from Kerala."

The producer then intervened, adding, "If you are going to be blind towards the problem of your state, which is a wonderful state, you're destroying the state. You are responsible, not us. We are bringing the problem to you, you find the solution."

Refuting the allegations of the film being a "propaganda film," the director and producer invited several victims from different states to share their personal experiences during the press conference in Delhi. The film presents the story of three Hindu women from different parts of India who fall in love with Muslim men despite opposition from their families.