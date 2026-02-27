'Time Is Greatest Judge Of Art': Nandita Das Reacts As HC Temporary Halts The Kerala Story 2's Release, Calls Censorship 'Stifling'

Actress and filmmaker Nandita Das criticised what she described as “stifling” censorship surrounding the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, after the Kerala High Court put a temporary hold on its release.

Speaking at an event, Nandita shared her views in a conversation with IANS. Addressing the court’s interim stay, she stated there is a need for creative freedom in artistic expression.

“I feel that censorship is stifling for any form of art. It's really important that art finds freedom. Some good work will come out, some bad work will come out, all kinds of things will come out but that's how an individual or society becomes more discerning. That's how we filter the good from the bad. Time is the greatest judge of any work of art, something that stands the test of time will always be something that has depth,” she said.

“In this process, there will be a lot of fluff, we will have to learn to ignore it but I am definitely not for censorship for any form of art”, Nandita added.

Her remarks come at a time when the sequel’s release has been halted by the High Court. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the stay order while hearing two petitions that challenged the film’s release. The court observed that, prima facie, there appeared to be a non-application of mind by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) while granting certification to the movie. It also noted that guidelines meant to safeguard social harmony did not seem to have been properly followed.

Following the High Court’s decision, the makers of The Kerala Story 2 approached the Supreme Court seeking relief. In an affidavit submitted earlier this week, producer Vipul Shah argued that only the censor board has the authority to stop a film’s release.

The sequel was scheduled to hit theatres on February 27. It follows the 2023 film The Kerala Story, which had won a National Award and generated debate upon its release.