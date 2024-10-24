 Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Choreographer Jani Master received bail from the Telangana High Court on Thursday (October 24). He was arrested by the Cyberabad police in connection with a sexual assault case filed by his former employee in Goa on September 19.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Jani Master |

Choreographer Jani Master received bail from the Telangana High Court on Thursday (October 24). As per a report in the English daily The Times Of India, the controversial choreographer lodged in Chanchalguda Central jail was granted bail with conditions by the court.

The Stree 2 choreographer was arrested by the Cyberabad police in connection with a sexual assault case filed by his ex-employee in Goa on September 19. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following sexual assault allegations.

All About The Sexual Harrasment Case

A 21-year-old victim filed a complaint against Jani at the Raidurgam police and stated that he harassed and sexually assaulted her over six years when she worked with him.

A 'zero FIR' was registered, and later the case was transferred to the Narsingi police station due to jurisdictional reasons.

The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act and other related legislation were invoked by the police during the investigation.

Latest Updates About The Case

Jani's senior counsel, C Pratap Reddy, argued that there were various opinions about her age. He further mentioned that neighbours' testimony suggested that they moved freely together, indicating a 'consensual connection'.

His counsel claimed that the POCSO case was uncalled for and that the complaint was brought for ulterior motivations.

However, public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao opposed the bail application, arguing that the victim's age would be determined throughout the investigation.

Conditions Of The Bail

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi granted bail to Jani with certain conditions. As per the bail, he must be cooperative with the further investigation of the case and would appear for the court hearings. He should not connect with the victim and also not speak about the case publicly with the media.

He was earlier given interim bail for four days so that he could accept the National Award for which he had been nominated, but his prize was annulled.

Jani had choreographed the song Sooseki in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, during the press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday, the producer Naveen stated that they have selected another choreographer for the song, so he is not doing the song with Jani.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5.

