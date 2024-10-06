Choreographer Jani Master's National Award Suspended By I&B Ministry After Arrest In POCSO Case

Choreographer Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was recently arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police on September 19 and brought to Hyderabad after being accused of sexual assault by an ex-female employee. However, on October 3, Jani was granted an interim bail to attend the National Film Awards.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has now suspended his National award amid sexual assault allegations. The letter, signed by deputy director Indrani Bose, states, "The letter to attend National Film Award function for the year 2022 had been extended to Shri Shaik Jani Basha before the allegations of crime under POCSO Act came to light."

"In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders."

"Hence, the invitation extended to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the 70th National Film Awards Function to be held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on 8.10.24 is hereby withdrawn."

Reportedly, Jani Master was granted interim bail from October 6 to October 10 to attend the National Film Awards function where he would be awarded for his work on the song Megham Karukkatha from Dhanush and Nithya Menen's movie, Thiruchitrambalam.

The victim, now 21, alleged that he asked for 'sexual favours' if she wanted to work. She stated that the choreographer first raped her in 2019 and he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Denying the allegations, Jani said, "She introduced herself through a show. She lied about being sexually assaulted as a minor. I recognised her talent and gave her an opportunity as an assistant choreographer. The victim used to torture me mentally to marry her. Many times she threatened me," as reported by Chitra Jyothy.

Jani was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he faces charges under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).