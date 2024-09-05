 'Stop Sexualising': Tamannaah Bhatia DELETES Radha Photoshoot After Massive Backlash Over 'Revealing' Outfits
Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia found herself at the receiving end of severe criticism after she shared a series of photos as part of a Radha-Krishna photoshoot by a renowned fashion label. Netizens accused the actress and the label of 'sexualising' Radha and amid the backlash, Tamannaah now seems to have deleted the photos.

It all began after Tamannaah featured in fashion designer Karan Torani's campaign, titled 'Leela: The Divine Illusion Of Love', which showed the different stages of love between Lord Krishna and Radha. While the actress initially mesmerised everyone as she channeled her inner Radha for the photoshoot, a section of the internet soon started an online campaign slamming Tamannaah and the designers.

article-image

"Stop sexualising the purest relationship of our beloved Radha Rani and Shree Krishna for your sales! You morons! How dare you @tamannaahspeaks & @toraniofficial," the caption along with the online campaign template read.

Another netizen shared a video in which she can be seen sarcastically slamming the actress for wearing 'revealing' outfits to portray Radha on screen.

As the backlash and campaign started gaining momentum online, Tamannaah and the label Torani both deleted the photos and videos from their respective social media handles. The latter has also restricted comments under the page's Instagram posts.

Tamannaah is yet to issue an official statement on the controversy.

article-image

On the work front, Tamannaah was recently seen making a special appearance in the blockbuster film, Stree 2. In the film, she featured in the song, Aaj Ki Raat, and her moves have taken the internet by storm.

She was also a part of John Abraham's Independence Day release, Vedaa, which failed to make a mark at the box office.

