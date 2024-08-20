Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Curves In Peach Torani Saree Ahead of Janmashtami 2024

By: Sunanda Singh | August 20, 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia took her fans by surprise after she shared mesmerising photos in a saree on her Instagram account ahead of Janmashtami.
The actress was seen wearing a purple and peach Torani saree with a pair of heavy earrings and open-hair.
Posing in traditional attire against the Chiri Ghat in Uttar Pradesh, the actress's pictures set the internet on fire.
Sharing pictures on Instagram, she spoke about the pure relationship between Lord Krishna and Goddess Meera and mentioned Lord Krishna's Leela of the Ghat.
Tamannaah Bhatia, who made a special appearance as Shama in Stree 2, amazed her fans with her sizzling dance number in the film.
The film was released in theatres on August 15, 2024, and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024.
Tamannaah Bhatia has gained immense popularity in Telugu and Tamil films, and also in Hindi films.
