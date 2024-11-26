'Stop Crying': Simi Garewal SLAMS Swara Bhasker, Sanjay Raut & Opposition Leaders Blaming EVMs After Losing Maharashtra Elections

Actress and talk show host Simi Garewal strongly reacted to Opposition leaders blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after losing Maharashtra Assembly elections. For those unversed, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has demanded a re-election in Maharashtra using ballot papers, claiming there were irregularities with the EVMs. Actress Swara Bhasker's husband, NCP (SP) candidate Fahad Ahmed, also questioned the integrity of the EVMs.

On Monday (November 25), a couple of days after the election results were announced in Maharashtra, Simi took to her official X account and asked Opposition leaders to 'stop crying'.

She wrote, "And the opposition moaning and complaining about EVM manipulation. If they feel so strongly about it - then walk the talk! Boycott elections w/o ballot papers. Get your act together and stop crying."

And the opposition moaning & complaining about EVM manipulation. If they feel so strongly about it - then walk the talk! Boycott elections w/o ballot papers. Get your act together & stop crying.. — Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 25, 2024

While some agreed with Simi, a section of social media users trolled her for asking politicians to boycott elections.

"Boycott Elections????🤣🤣Brainless actresses should keep their sorry mouth shut," a user wrote.

"Boycott elections ??? Wow what an idea - & Oscar goes to SIMI," wrote another user.

While a user called the actress 'dumb', another said, "Wouldn’t boycotting elections give the other side a walkover victory? Same as defeat because of EVM tampering."

Simi Ji, your high intelligence level is best suited for Bollywood Gossip shows like 'Rendezvous with Simmi Garewal', leave this less intelligent bit on debate of EVM to less intelligent people like scientists, beaurucrats. Pls mind your business and don’t instigate people pic.twitter.com/K60HcRZAkW — IamKalki (@iamkalki_) November 26, 2024

On Saturday, Simi congratulated PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders in Maharashtra after the election results were announced. She had also stated in a social media post that the Opposition parties have not learned the game of politics yet.

"Politics is like a game of chess. It requires deep study, training & preparation. Finally it takes a fighting spirit, focus, strategy & smart moves to be a champion. Unfortunately our opposition parties haven't yet learned the game. Congratulations @narendramodi #BJPMAHARASHTRA," she posted.

Congratulations @narendramodi#BJPMAHARASHTRA — Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 23, 2024

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance is enjoying a thumping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. They secured a decisive win, clinching 230 out of 288 seats. According to the Election Commission’s announcement, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while its allies - the Shiv Sena faction, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.